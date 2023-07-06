Xiaomi 9th Anniversary Sale 2023: Discounts on Smartphones, TV & Other Gadgets

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Xiaomi 9th Anniversary Sale 2023: Discounts on Smartphones, TV & Other Gadgets

The tech giant Xiaomi turns nine and has started an amazing sale on the occasion of its 9th anniversary. The Xiaomi ninth anniversary sale will go live from today on 6 July till 10 July 2023.

During the sale, customers can get 50 percent discount on smartphones, 60 percent discount on smart TVs, 80 percent discount on lifestyle items, and huge discounts on laptops and tablets.

Besides, ICICI credit card holders will get an instant discount of Rs 8,000, MobiKwik wallet holders will get a 20 percent cashback, and HDFC credit card users will get up to Rs 3,000 instant discount.

The buyers will also get some add on bonuses during the Xiaomi Turns 9 sale 2023. Lucky 9 Shoppers Contest will provide the users an opportunity to get 100 percent order value back. Daily Rs 9 store that will be for a duration of 1 hour from 12 pm will provide amazing offers on selected devices and items. A flat 25 percent discount is applicable on all MI device care plans like Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect and Mi Complete Protect during the Xiaomi Turns 9 sale.

Xiaomi 9th Anniversary Sale 2023: Discounts on Smartphones

Here is the list of discounts and offers available on different MI smartphones during the Xiaomi 9th anniversary sale 2023.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: During the sale, this flagship smartphone will be available at a price of Rs  69,999 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000.- The original price is Rs 89,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The flagship phone is available at Rs 40,000 after a discount of almost Rs 39,999. The original price is Rs 79,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: The smartphone is available at a price of Rs 20,499 during the sale. The original price is Rs Rs 27,999.

To get a detailed information about the discounts on smart TVs, laptops, and other gadgets, please click here.

