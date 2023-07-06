Xiaomi 9th Anniversary Sale 2023: Discounts on Smartphones, TV & Other Gadgets

Here is the list of discounts and offers available on different MI smartphones during the Xiaomi 9th anniversary sale 2023.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: During the sale, this flagship smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 69,999 after a flat discount of Rs 20,000.- The original price is Rs 89,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The flagship phone is available at Rs 40,000 after a discount of almost Rs 39,999. The original price is Rs 79,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: The smartphone is available at a price of Rs 20,499 during the sale. The original price is Rs Rs 27,999.

