Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Date: Know About Top Deals, Offers & Discounts

We all wait for the annual Amazon prime day sale that comes only once a year and we get crazy offers and discounts on things starting with home décor, kitchen appliances, groceries, electronic gadgets, and more. We are sure you all want to know the start date of Amazon Prime Day 2023. The e-commerce platform has revealed the dates. The upcoming Amazon sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am and will end on July 16.

In this online sale, Amazon will offer top deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion and beauty, groceries, Amazon devices, home and kitchen, furniture to everyday essentials.

Let's have a look at the exciting offers, discounts, and other benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2023.