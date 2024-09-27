Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Know the Key Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 series, including Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro is confirmed to be launched on 23 October 2024. The handsets will be powered by the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which was previously believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite may be powered by TSMC's 3nm process and will feature two performance cores at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores at 2.8GHz. It will also use Qualcomm's custom Oryon architecture.

The Xiaomi 15 series will arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Series. It will initially launch in China and may gradually expand to other global markets, including India. Let us read more details below.