Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale in India

Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone Xiaomi 14 Civi in India on 12 June 2024. The handset was earlier launched in China in March 2024 as Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. Once released, Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Although, the company has not revealed key features and specifications of the Indian variant of Xiaomi 14 Civi, it is likely that the smartphone will have similar specs to that of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and will be announced with vivid 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display. It will be a ultra slim handset with a thickness of 7.4 mm. Xiaomi 14 Civi will flaunt a starry Leica camera ring, and will be equipped with dual AI selfie camera of 32MP+32MP. Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and sale of Xiaomi 14 Civi in detail below.