Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale in India

Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch Date in India.
(Photo: mi.com/in)
Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone Xiaomi 14 Civi in India on 12 June 2024. The handset was earlier launched in China in March 2024 as Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. Once released, Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Although, the company has not revealed key features and specifications of the Indian variant of Xiaomi 14 Civi, it is likely that the smartphone will have similar specs to that of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.
The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and will be announced with vivid 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display. It will be a ultra slim handset with a thickness of 7.4 mm. Xiaomi 14 Civi will flaunt a starry Leica camera ring, and will be equipped with dual AI selfie camera of 32MP+32MP. Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and sale of Xiaomi 14 Civi in detail below.
Xiaomi 14 Civi will be launched in India on 12 June 2024.
Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, after it is officially announced.
Here is the list of features and specifications of Xiaomi 14 Civi in India.
A 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED quad curved display with Dolby Vision.
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on screen.
Ultra slim design with metal frame measuring up to 7.6mm in thickness.
Available in Cruise Blue Dual-Slice edition, Matcha Green Nano-Tech Vegan Leather edition, and Shadow Black Classic Matte edition.
Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
4700mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charge fast charging.
Leica based AI camera system with 32MP primary lens and 32MP ultra-wide lens in front.
Although, the company has not revealed the exact price of Xiaomi 14 Civi in India, it is likely that the phone will be sold at a starting price of Rs 40,000.
