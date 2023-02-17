iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Mediatek Density 8200 Soc - Features and Specs

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Mediatek Density 8200 Soc - Features and Specs

iQOO Neo 7 has been unveiled in India. Key features and specs below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

iQOO Neo 7 launched in India. Check out the features and specifications here.

(Photo: iqoo.com)

The tech giant iQOO has unveiled the most awaited smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India with advanced features and specifications like MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 6.78-inch FHD+ display, fast charging capability, and more.

The iQOO Neo 7 is the successor of already available iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone looks like a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE that was unveiled in India last year in the month of December.

Let us check out the features, specification, and price of iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone that was revealed in India recently.

Key Features and Specifications of iQOO Neo 7

  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

  • A 6.78-inch 120Hz display.

  • A 5,000mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support.

  • A sleek metal design and available in two colors - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.

  • Based on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

  • Available in two variants - 8GB &128GB storage and 12GB & 256GB storage.

  • Camera System: 64 megapixel main HD camera, 2 megapixel macro shooter, a a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and more.

What Is the Price of iQOO Neo 7 in India

The starting price of iQOO Neo 7 in India is Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant.

The device is now available for sale in India from yesterday, 16 February 2023.

