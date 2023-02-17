iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Mediatek Density 8200 Soc - Features and Specs

The tech giant iQOO has unveiled the most awaited smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India with advanced features and specifications like MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 6.78-inch FHD+ display, fast charging capability, and more.

The iQOO Neo 7 is the successor of already available iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone looks like a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE that was unveiled in India last year in the month of December.

Let us check out the features, specification, and price of iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone that was revealed in India recently.