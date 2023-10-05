Wordle Answer 838 For 5 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Solution For Thursday

Wordle 838 answer for 5 October 2023. Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle is a world-famous word puzzle game that is played and enjoyed by thousands of players around the world. The game gained popularity during the Covid-19 days when people were bored at home and anted to utilize their time doing something productive. Wordle is a great game when students or elders want to spend their leisure time learning new words and enhancing their vocabulary.
We are here with a list of hints and clues for Wordle 838 today for 5 October 2023 with the answer of the day at the end. You will get 6 chances to guess the 5-letter word. Wordle is a popular web-based game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times.
The word starts with the letter B.
The answer ends with the letter H.
There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
The word is a noun.
The meaning of the word is bouquet and bundle.
Do not read ahead if you want to solve today's Wordle puzzle on your own.
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 838 need not feel disappointed because there will be other words to guess in the coming days and they will have a chance to revive their winning streak.
The answer to Wordle 838 on Thursday, 5 October is:
BUNCH
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)