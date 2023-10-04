Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 October: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 October: Earn Free Rewards & Gifts

Here is the list of all active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 4 October 2023 are listed below.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 4 October 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. These Garena FF codes can be used by the players to win free rewards, gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more to win the difficult levels.

Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 October 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

  • FGFJDKEOR56IKY

  • FFULHPOF9IUSYH

  • FNJAIUQ76T52G3

  • FBNH4ERMTKI87U

  • FY6TDGSBENM5KL

  • FMKIA87UQ6T2F3

  • FT6OY9I8HUYBND

  • FMKERO59I68UYJ

  • FHNMGKLO9FITK6

  • FY6FTDRFSEBN4R

  • FJM5K6LOY9HU7Y

  • F7LUIP0KJOAO98

  • FQ7652ERD3FEV4

  • FBRFNGMVKU7CY6

  • FV4BGRNTJGKIU7

After the battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian Government. However, the revamped version called Garena Free Fire MAX gained quite a popularity in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes: Steps To Win Freebies

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

