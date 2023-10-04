Wordle 837 Solution For Today: Hints, Clues & Answer For 4 October 2023

Wordle is a fun word game and a puzzle that is too easy to solve if one gets a hang of it. In this word puzzle game, one has to guess the missing letters from the five-letter word. We provide a list of hints and clues for the players every day to help them maintain their winning streak.
Today, we are back with another set of hints and clues for Wordle 837 for 4 October 2023 and you can read them below to complete the word and get the point for today. Wordle is a popular web-based game developed by Josh Wardle and owned by The New York Times. Players have to guess a five-letter word within limited chances to complete the level.
Wordle 837 Level: Hints & Clues for 4 October 2023
The word starts with the letter S.
The answer ends with the letter T.
There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
The word is a noun.
The meaning of the word is erupt.
Wordle 837 Solution on 4 October 2023
Do not read ahead if you want to solve today's Wordle puzzle on your own.
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 837 need not feel disappointed because there will be other chances in the future and every word cannot be easy to guess.
The answer to Wordle 837 on Wednesday, 4 October is:
SPURT
