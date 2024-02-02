Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 958 Answer: Hints, Clues, and Answer Of the Day For 2 February 2024

Wordle 958 Answer: Hints, Clues, and Answer Of the Day For 2 February 2024

Wordle 958 Answer for 2 February 2024 is listed below along with hints and clues.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 958 Answer on 2 February 2024. Hints and Clues to guess the solution.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle 958 Answer on 2 February 2024. Hints and Clues to guess the solution.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer to Wordle 958 on Friday, 2 February 2024 users might require online hints and clues. Wordle's answer today is not an easy term to guess, therefore we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware of the rules. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Wordle is played by millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve today's Wordle answer and win a score!

Also ReadShillong Teer Result for 1 February: Download Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

Wordle 958 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Final Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 958 answer on Friday, 2 February 2024.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'C'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'T'.

  • There is one vowel 'E' in today's Wordle answer.

  • There is no repeated letter in the Wordle 958 answer.

  • The word is a noun

Wordle Answer Today

Users who failed to guess today's Wordle answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the answer to them. The answer to Wordle 958 on Friday, 2 February 2024 is:

CLEFT

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 507 Declared Today; Check First Prize

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT