Wordle 957 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day On 1 February

The online web puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer to Wordle 957 on Thursday, 1 February 2024 users might require online hints and clues. The Wordle answer today is not an easy term to guess, therefore we have provided some tips and tricks below for your convenience. Players who are playing the Wordle game for the first time must be aware of the rules. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day in 6 attempts to earn a daily score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Wordle is played by millions of users globally, and the game is addictive. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Let us solve today's Wordle answer and win a score!
Wordle 957 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Final Answer
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 957 answer on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'A'.
The answer ends with the letter 'E'.
There are three vowels.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 957 answer.
Today's answer's synonyms are active and living.
Wordle Answer Today
Users who failed to guess today's Wordle answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the answer to them. The answer to Wordle 957 on Thursday, 1 February 2024 is:
ALIVE
