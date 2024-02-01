Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 507 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 507 is announced today, Thursday, 1 February 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were waiting to know the lucky winners must check the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com for the latest details. The lottery result link is live after 3 pm on the site and you can take a look at the winners today. One must stay alert to know the lottery winners every day.

