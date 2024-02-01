Shillong Teer Result for 1 February: Download Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

Download the Shillong Teer Result for 1 February 2024, from the website today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer is an addictive archery game that is conducted at the Polo Ground, in Shillong, Meghalaya. This game is one of the best sources of recreation and allows lucky winners to claim exciting prizes. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 1 February 2024, will be declared soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com for curious participants. One should note that the game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is legal.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 1 February, will be announced in two rounds. The results are usually declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com for participants to download. Other lottery sambad draws organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer. Stay alert to know the winners.
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are very simple. The result is announced in a two-digit number on the official site and you have to guess a number close to it to claim the prize money from the association.
To play the Shillong Teer game, you have to shoot approximately fifty arrows at a specific target, within two minutes. The game is divided into two rounds so you have to divide the arrows.
You have to buy the Shillong teer tickets in the morning before participating in the game. They are available after 10 am at 5,000 ticket booking counters in the state.
Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 1 February 2024, here:
Check meghalayateer.com for the result link.
On the homepage, tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 1 February 2024".
The Rounds 1 and 2 results will appear on the screen.
Download the results and go through the list of winners.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winners for Round 1: Result at 10:30 am.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 11:30 am.
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winners for First Round: Result at 10:30 am.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 11:30 am.
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 1:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round: Result at 3:40 pm.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)