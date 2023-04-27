Wordle 677 Answer Today on 27 April: Hint & Clues To Find Word of the Day

Check out the Wordle Answer Today for the 677 level on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
Are you stuck at Wordle 677 level? Here are the hints and clues that will help you to crack today's Wordle answer easily. We will also reveal the word of the day at the end of the article for those who will not be able to find the solution despite our hints and clues.
Wordle is an amazing game developed by Josh Wardle. Players have to find a five-letter word answer every single day in 6 tries. Sometimes the wordle answers are uncommon words and become really difficult to guess.
The Wordle answer today is not easy to guess. Let us help you in solving the puzzle today.
The hints and clues of Wordle 677 for Thursday, 27 April 2023 are listed below.
Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'L'.
The word ends with the letter 'C'.
There are two vowels 'O' and 'I' in Wordle 677 answer.
There is no repeated letter in today's answer.
Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you want to solve the puzzle yourself and do not want to know the answer.
The answer of Wordle 677 is:
LOGIC
