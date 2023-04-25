Wordle 676 Hints and Clues To Find the Solution for 26 April 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wordle 676 Hints and Clues To Find the Solution for 26 April 2023

Wordle 676 Today, 26 April 2023: Keep reading to know the hints and clues for Wednesday and get the score.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Check out the Wordle 676 hints and clues for 26 April 2023

(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/Altered by The Quint)

Wordle is a new popular game on the Internet but it has been popular since the Covid-19 times. It is a word puzzle game in which players have to guess the five-letter word in limited chances- 6 chances. The words can be easy or tough and at times people can get confused and mess up the guessing game by getting overwhelmed.

We are here with wordle 676 hints and clues for Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.

Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.

Wordle 676: Hints and Clues on Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 676 on 26 April 2023.

  • Wordle 676 word of the day today starts with the letter 'M'.

  • The word of the day ends with the letter 'O'.

  • There are two vowels in today's answer of the day.

  • It is a noun

  • It has no repetitive letter

Wordle 676 Answer on Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 676 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 is:

METRO

