Wordle 676 Hints and Clues To Find the Solution for 26 April 2023

Wordle is a new popular game on the Internet but it has been popular since the Covid-19 times. It is a word puzzle game in which players have to guess the five-letter word in limited chances- 6 chances. The words can be easy or tough and at times people can get confused and mess up the guessing game by getting overwhelmed.
We are here with wordle 676 hints and clues for Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.
Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.
Wordle 676: Hints and Clues on Wednesday, 26 April 2023
Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 676 on 26 April 2023.
Wordle 676 word of the day today starts with the letter 'M'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'O'.
There are two vowels in today's answer of the day.
It is a noun
It has no repetitive letter
Wordle 676 Answer on Wednesday, 26 April 2023
Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 676 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 is:
METRO
