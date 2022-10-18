Wordle 486 Answer for Tuesday, 18 October 2022 - Hints and Clues Here

Check out the Wordle 486 hints, clues, and answers for 18 October 2022 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 486 for today, 18 October 2022. Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in 6 attempts to win.
Utilising colour-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in puzzle of the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you find the solution of the day effortlessly.
Here are some of the hints and clues to solve the Wordle 486 puzzle today and guess the answer to win a daily score.
Wordle 486 word of the day today starts with the letter 'E'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'T'.
There is only one vowel 'I' in today's answer of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 486 answer of the day.
Terms like live and subsist are the synonyms of today's answer.
Players who could not find the answer to today's Wordle puzzle despite using our hints and clues should not feel disheartened. We have got the answer for you. The answer to Wordle 486 on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 is:
EXIST
(Dictionary Meaning: To have real being whether material or spiritual).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)