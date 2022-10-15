Wordle 484 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 16 October 2022
Wordle 484 word of the day: The solution for today, Sunday, 16 October 2022 is simple so you will get the score.
Hello players! We are here again with the new set of hints and clues for the Wordle Puzzle. You should get ready to solve the Wordle 484 today, on Sunday, 16 October 2022. People who are regular players of this game are well aware of the game has new words every day and few are easy while others are difficult and tricky to guess.
The online web-based word game has decided to be extremely lenient and the players will get scores without much help. The word of the day on Sunday is also not that difficult and you will be able to guess the word easily without much help.
The players can find the puzzle on the official website of the New York Times. The answers to the puzzles are updated at midnight every day thus the ones who are interested to find the word can start their day by solving it.
The words consist of five letters and the players get only six chances to solve them. Thus, there are limited chances to get the correct answer, and we are here to help you with the clues and hints.
Wordle 484 Hints and Clues: 16 October 2022
Wordle 484 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 16 October 2022 are mentioned below for the readers:
The word of the day has no duplicate letters
The word of the day is a noun
The words of the day mean 'shovel' and 'digger'
The word of the day on Sunday begins with the alphabet S.
The word of the day contains two vowels.
The solution for today ends with the alphabet E.
Wordle 484 Word of the Day Today: 16 October 2022
Are you excited to know the final word now? Keep reading if you have already solved the puzzle.
Wordle 484 word of the day today, on Sunday, 16 October 2022 is stated here:
SPADE
We will be back with a new set of hints and clues the next day. Let's have fun and keep solving the new Wordle puzzles everyday.
