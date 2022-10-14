Wordle 483 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 15 October 2022

Wordle 483 hints and clues for 15 October 2022 is stated here for the players.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gear up to solve Wordle 483 answer today, on Saturday, 15 October 2022. The ones who have been playing the game lately, know that the words of the day are quite easy compared to the other weeks. The online web-based word game has decided to be extremely lenient and the players can get the scores without much help. The word of the day on Saturday is also not that difficult. Anybody can solve the answer without using all the chances.
Wordle 483 answer today, on Saturday, 15 October 2022 is easy and common. Even though the puzzle has only one vowel, players will not find it difficult to solve the solution. The hints and clues provided by us will make it easier for you to solve the puzzle so keep reading. We will answer your questions.
You can play the viral word puzzle game by visiting the official website of the New York Times. The puzzles are updated at midnight so that the ones who are interested to find the word can start their day by solving it.
Wordle 483 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 15 October 2022 are mentioned below for the readers:
The word of the day on Saturday begins with the alphabet C.
The letter C is repeated twice in the solution for today.
The word of the day contains only one vowel and it is the second letter.
The solution for today ends with the alphabet H.
Are you excited to know the final word now? Keep reading if you have already solved the puzzle.
Wordle 483 word of the day today, on Saturday, 15 October 2022 is stated here:
CATCH
Stay tuned to know more hints and clues the next day. Maintain your score streak by guessing the right words.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)