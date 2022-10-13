Wordle 482 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 14 October 2022

It is the day to solve Wordle 482 answer today, on Friday, 14 October 2022. We would like to inform our readers right at the beginning that the word of the day today is simple. You can take a look at the hints and clues stated by us if you get stuck. The hints will help you to find out the solution in no time and you can save your limited chances as well. You must try to get the score for Friday.

End your week on a positive note by guessing the Wordle 482 answer today, Friday, 14 October 2022. Anybody can play the online web-based word game because the puzzles are posted on the official website of the New York Times. The rules of the game are easy to remember, hence, most players like it.