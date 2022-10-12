Wordle 481 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 13 October 2022
Wordle 481 word of the day: The answer for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 is easy and common.
Get ready to solve Wordle 481 answer today, on Thursday, 13 October 2022. Do not worry if you are stuck while solving the puzzle because we will help you out. Our regular readers are aware that we come up with hints and clues daily to help the players. The final word of the day is also mentioned towards the end but one should look at it only if they do not have any more chances left.
Knowing the word of the day without even trying is going to spoil the fun for you. Keep reading so that you can reveal the Wordle 481 answer today, on Thursday, 13 October 2022 on your own. The solution for Thursday is extremely easy so you can guess it correctly. Unlike other days, the online word game is lenient today.
The word of the day is simple because we often use it while talking in English. Most people will know the word so the hints are going to make the puzzle easier for you.
However, remember that you cannot use your chances randomly. You have only six chances to guess the solution so be very careful at every step. It is always better to read the hints and clues first. This will help you to get an idea of the word of the day.
Wordle 481 Hints and Clues: 13 October 2022
Wordle 481 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 are mentioned below for you:
The word of the day on Thursday begins with the alphabet E.
The next alphabet in the solution for today is Q.
The third letter in the word of the day is a vowel.
In total, the answer for Thursday has three vowels.
The solution for today ends with the alphabet L.
Wordle 481 Solution Today: Thursday, 13 October 2022
We have mentioned the hints and clues for today. Keep following to know the final solution for 13 October.
Wordle 481 solution for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 is stated here for the readers:
EQUAL
Easy right? The solution for today was really simple so we hope you got the score. Come back tomorrow if you need any help while solving the word of the day.
