Wordle 481 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 13 October 2022

Try to solve Wordle 481 word of the day on 13 October.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Get ready to solve Wordle 481 answer today, on Thursday, 13 October 2022. Do not worry if you are stuck while solving the puzzle because we will help you out. Our regular readers are aware that we come up with hints and clues daily to help the players. The final word of the day is also mentioned towards the end but one should look at it only if they do not have any more chances left.
Knowing the word of the day without even trying is going to spoil the fun for you. Keep reading so that you can reveal the Wordle 481 answer today, on Thursday, 13 October 2022 on your own. The solution for Thursday is extremely easy so you can guess it correctly. Unlike other days, the online word game is lenient today.
The word of the day is simple because we often use it while talking in English. Most people will know the word so the hints are going to make the puzzle easier for you.
Wordle 481 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 are mentioned below for you:
The word of the day on Thursday begins with the alphabet E.
The next alphabet in the solution for today is Q.
The third letter in the word of the day is a vowel.
In total, the answer for Thursday has three vowels.
The solution for today ends with the alphabet L.
We have mentioned the hints and clues for today. Keep following to know the final solution for 13 October.
Wordle 481 solution for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 is stated here for the readers:
EQUAL
