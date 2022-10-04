Wordle 472 Answer for Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Check Out Hints and Clues Here

Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 472 – for today, 4 October 2022. Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in six attempts to win.

Utilizing color-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the answer for the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.

Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with any hint or clue that you may require. Let us start the game and help you uncover the solution of the day effortlessly.