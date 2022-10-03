Wordle 471 Answer for Monday, 3 October 2022 - Hints and Clues Here
Check out the Wordle 471 hints, clues, and answer below for Monday, 3 October 2022.
Let us solve Wordle 471 and explore the word of the day for 3 October 2022 together. Like most days, today's word of the day won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving Wordle 471 a piece of cake for all the dedicated players out there.
Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.
Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you lose. Without wasting any more time, let us help you in figuring out the word of the day.
Wordle 471: Hints and Clues for Monday, 3 October 2022
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 471 level on 3 October 2022:
Today's Wordle starts with the letter 'S'.
Wordle 471 answer ends with the letter 'G'.
There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle puzzle.
There is only one vowel 'I' in Wordle 471 answer.
Wordle 471 Answer Today (Monday, 3 October 2022)
Could not guess the word of the day today, despite hints and clues? Well, do not worry because we have got the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 471 on Monday, 3 October 2022 is:
STING
