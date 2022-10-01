Wordle 470 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 2 October 2022

Wordle 470 word of the day today: Read the hints for 2 October 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Are you ready to solve the new level of Wordle today? We are here with the hints and clues for Wordle 470, on Sunday, 2 October, 2022. Wordle answers or solutions for the day can be easy, complicated, tough, or tricky depending on the vocabulary of the person. That is why we help you solve the levels every day and maintain a winning streak through our Wordle clues.
Players will not have to waste a lot of time in finding the solution. It is easy to score a point if you are alert and follow the hints carefully.
As we begin to solve the Wordle 470 puzzle, it is important to know the rules and agenda of the game. The players have to guess one five-letter word if they want to get a point. They have to guess the word in six chances without fail.
No matter how easy or difficult the wordle 470 solution is, we come up with the similar and same number of hints. Moreover, we also give a bonus hint to make it easy for you to guess the word. Players should read the hints in order to use their limited chances correctly.
Wordle 470 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 2 October, 2022 are stated here for the readers:
The word of the day today begins with the letter T.
The answer for Sunday ends with the letter E
There are two vowels in today's Wordle word of the day for 2 October.
Bonus hint: The word of the day means ' thread or string of two or more strands of hemp or cotton twisted together'
We are sure you were able to guess the answer for Sunday Wordle 470. It is time for us to give you the final word of the day now that you have all the hints and clues.
Wordle 470 word of the day today, on Sunday, 2 October, 2022 is stated below for regular readers:
TWINE
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)