Wordle 469 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 1 October 2022

Get ready to solve Wordle 469 answer today, on Saturday, 1 October 2022. We would like to let our players know that the word of the day on Saturday is an easy one. It is not only common but also has a lot of vowels. Players will not have to waste a lot of time in finding the answer. They will get the score easily if they think proper. We will help the readers to think correctly by stating accurate hints.

Before starting to play the online web-based word game, it is important to know the rules and agenda of the game. According to the rules, players have to guess one five-letter word to get a score. The trick is that they have to guess the word within six chances. Let's start solving Wordle 469 answer today, on Saturday.