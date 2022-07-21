Wordle 398 Answer Today for 22 July 2022: Hints, Clues & Word of the Day

Wordle 398 answer: Read the hints and clues to solve the word of the day on 22 July 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Excited to play and solve the Wordle 398 level on Friday, 22 July 2022? We are here to assist you with our hints and clues so that you can guess the Wordle 398 word of the day effortlessly. All the daily Wordle players should know that the Wordle 398 word of the day is a difficult term and is not used commonly in our daily vocabulary. Guessing the word for today's level can be a daunting task and will definitely require extensive brainstorming. Well, we have no intention to scare off our players, instead we are here to help.
Our hints and clues for Wordle 398 level will definitely help the players to not only find the word of the day easily but also maintain the daily winning streak. Before presenting our hints and clues, we want to inform our readers that we will provide the Wordle 398 answer of the day by the end of this article for those who are not be able to find the word of the day despite our prompts.
Below are the hints and clues for our daily wordle players who want to crack the Wordle 398 level easily and complete the level.
The Wordle 398 word of the day is composed of 5 alphabets.
The word of the day starts as well as ends with consonant letter 'T'.
There is no vowel in the Wordle 398 word of the day.
Bonus hint – The word of the day is used as a noun and a verb and is somehow related to meeting.
As promised, we have got the answer for our Wordle players who could not find the word of the day today. So, without keeping any surprises, we present you the Wordle 398 word of the day. The answer of Wordle 398 for Friday, 22 July 2022 is:
TRYST
The word is used as a noun and verb and the meaning is a secret meeting between lovers at a decided time. The word is a synonym to rendezvous.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)