Wordle 397 Answer Today: Hints, Clues & Word of the Day for 21 July 2022

Ready to play the Wordle 397 puzzle on Thursday, 21 July 2022? We are here to help you solve the word of the day on Thursday so that you can score a point without facing many troubles. Well, players should know that the Wordle answer on Thursday is not that tough and is a commonly used term. So, it will not take much time to solve the puzzle. Players should be able to easily get a score.

But before you start solving the puzzle, it is important to understand the basic rules of the Wordle game in order to solve for Thursday's answer. The ones who are new to the puzzle should note that they have only six chances to guess a five-letter word. The ones who guess the answer within their limited chances, get a score. Let's start solving for the Wordle 397 answer on 21 July 2022.