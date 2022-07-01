Wordle 378 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 2 July 2022

The Wordle 378 answer on 2 July 2022 is an uncommon word of the day.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
The regular Wordle players are already excited to solve the word of the day. It is time to solve the Wordle 378 answer on Saturday, 2 July 2022. We would like our readers, who are a fan of the game, to know that the word of the day is extremely uncommon. We are sure that most of us have not heard of the term so solving the puzzle is going to be tricky. Let's start solving the Wordle answer.
Players are aware that no word of the day is impossible to solve if they have access to the right hints and clues. We provide the players with Wordle hints and clues daily so that they can get a score. The Wordle 378 word of the day on Saturday, 2 July 2022 might be difficult but we have some hints for you.
Without any further delay, we would like to state a few Wordle 378 hints and clues on Saturday, 2 July 2022 for all our readers who are having a hard time guessing the answer:
The word of the day starts with the letter E.
Wordle 378 answer ends with the alphabet T.
The word of the day on 2 July 2022 has a repeating letter.
Wordle 378 solution has one vowel that is repeated twice.
The word of the day on Saturday, 2 July 2022 rhymes with the word REGRET – BONUS HINT.
If you are here to know the answer for Saturday then this is the right place. We have provided all the possible hints for our players.
The Wordle 378 answer for Saturday, 2 July 2022 is EGRET. The word is a noun that refers to a heron with mainly white plumage, having long plumes in the breeding season.
