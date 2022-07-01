Garena Free Fire: Checklist For Redeem Codes on 1 July: How to Get Rewards?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 1July
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is a popular game that releases its redeem codes on a daily basis. It helps the regular players claim the rewards and other game-related items for free. The Free Fire codes have been released for Friday, 01 July 2022 as well. These codes and the rewards will help the players improve their performance in the game.
Players can avail the redeem codes in the Garena Free Fire game from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com. Players must check the validity of the redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 01 July 2022.
FV89-SB54-IH9Y
R65T-DF32-GV12
DB09-WJ34-J5T6
YM75-HO5B-I8UV
FX7B-S8NE-JU94
R8FG-VBN3-MDJR
2K56-TYIH-48B7
UY16-VD5S-7WR3
F4GR-5HTG-JHIB
8U7V-Y6T5-SRFW
V3BG-4RHN-5TJY
KHIN-87B6-VT5D
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Players can check this space regularly to know about the daily redeem codes of Garena Free Fire.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)