Garena Free Fire: Checklist For Redeem Codes on 1 July: How to Get Rewards?

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 01 July 2022.
Garena Free Fire is a popular game that releases its redeem codes on a daily basis. It helps the regular players claim the rewards and other game-related items for free. The Free Fire codes have been released for Friday, 01 July 2022 as well. These codes and the rewards will help the players improve their performance in the game.

Players can avail the redeem codes in the Garena Free Fire game from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com. Players must check the validity of the redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 01 July 2022.

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 01 July

  • FV89-SB54-IH9Y

  • R65T-DF32-GV12

  • DB09-WJ34-J5T6

  • YM75-HO5B-I8UV

  • FX7B-S8NE-JU94

  • R8FG-VBN3-MDJR

  • 2K56-TYIH-48B7

  • UY16-VD5S-7WR3

  • F4GR-5HTG-JHIB

  • 8U7V-Y6T5-SRFW

  • V3BG-4RHN-5TJY

  • KHIN-87B6-VT5D

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes on 1 July 2022?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Players can check this space regularly to know about the daily redeem codes of Garena Free Fire.

