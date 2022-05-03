Wordle 318 Solution: Check the Hints and Clues Today, 3 May 2022

Wordle is getting simpler with every passing day. The word puzzle game that was famous for tricking the players with difficult and unknown words, is now coming up with fairly simple terms. Players are not taking much time to guess the word of the day as they use the terms regularly. With the help of hints and clues, the process of finding the Wordle solution is becoming easier. Wordle 318 answer for today, Tuesday, 3 May, is also an easy one so the players will be able to win the score for today.