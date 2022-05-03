Wordle 318 Solution: Check the Hints and Clues Today, 3 May 2022

Read to know the Wordle 318 answer for 3 May 2022.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak, The Quint)
Wordle is getting simpler with every passing day. The word puzzle game that was famous for tricking the players with difficult and unknown words, is now coming up with fairly simple terms. Players are not taking much time to guess the word of the day as they use the terms regularly. With the help of hints and clues, the process of finding the Wordle solution is becoming easier. Wordle 318 answer for today, Tuesday, 3 May, is also an easy one so the players will be able to win the score for today.
Wordle is a word game with easy rules. One has to guess a five-letter word within six chances to win the score.
We assist the players with hints, clues, and the Wordle solution daily so that they can get the score. The hints help the players to find the answer without exhausting all the chances.
Here are the Wordle 318 hints today that the players should take a look at before starting to find the answer for Tuesday, 3 May 2022:
Wordle 318 word of the day has two vowels unlike the word yesterday (2 May 2022)
The word for 3 May 2022 starts with the letter H
Wordle 318 answer for today ends with the letter Y
Bonus Hint: The word is used to describe a being with a lot of hair
SPOILER ALERT: Congratulations to the players who were able to guess the Wordle 318 solution for Tuesday.
It is time for us to provide the players with the final right answer for Wordle 318.
We hope to come back with more Wordle hints and clues the next day for the players.
