Wordle 306: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 21 April 2022

Hints and clues to solve Wordle 306 answer for 21 April 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A new day means solving a brand new Wordle word of the day.
Wordle is an exciting game that allows players to solve a word puzzle every day and win scores.
To play Wordle, one has to visit the official website of the word game owned and managed by The New York Times.
Let's take a look at a few hints and clues to solve Wordle 306 answer for Thursday, 21 April 2022:
The Wordle word of the day contains three vowels.
Wordle 306 answer for today, 21 April 2022, starts with the letter O.
Wordle 306 word of the day ends with the letter E.
Another vowel is situated in the middle of the word.
We hope these hints will be helpful to players who are trying to guess the answer for Wordle #306.
SPOILER ALERT: The players who wish to solve Wordle #306 on their own are requested not to read further.
The Wordle #306 solution for Thursday, 21 April 2022, is OXIDE. Players who are familiar with Chemistry terms must find it easy to guess the answer for today.