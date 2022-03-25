Wordle 279: Hints, Clues, and Answers for 25 March
Here are some hints and clues for Wordle word of the day.
Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, has become one of the most popular word puzzle games on the Internet. For those who are not aware of it, here's a brief description of the game.
As mentioned above, Wordle is a word puzzle game, which was recently acquired by the New York Times. In order to play the game, you are required to guess a new five-letter word within six attempts. Wordle comes up with a new word every day.
Players who are successful in guessing the correct word in the given attempts, are awarded a Wordle score.
After a series of easy-to-guess words, Wordle word for Friday, 25 March, can be a tricky one to guess.
Here, we have curated some hints and clues which you can use to guess the correct word for 25 March.
Wordle 279: Hints and Clue for 25 March
Wordle word of the day begins with the letter 'D'
It ends with the letter 'T'
The word comprises of two vowels
While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word for 25 March is a noun.
Wordle 279 Answer for 25 March
If you are only left with your last attempt, and still haven't guessed the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle answer for 25 March is 'DEPOT'. It means a 'place where buses, trains, or other vehicles are housed and maintained'.
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Wordle hints and clues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.