Wordle 294 Solution for 9 April 2022: Check Hints and Clues

Wordle 294 answer for 9 April 2022.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/Altered by The Quint)
It is time to solve Wordle 294 for Saturday, 9 April 2022. The word game is back with an interesting word for the players.
The most interesting feature that makes the word game so competitive is that it gives the players only six chances to find the word of the day.
Wordle 294 word for Saturday, 9 April 2022 is not very difficult. It is a word that most people are acquainted with.
Even though Wordle is quite popular for coming up with tricky terms, today it is lenient with the players.
We will also provide a few hints and clues that will assist the players to guess the term. We provide Wordle hints regularly so that the players can score.
Here are a few hints that can help in solving Wordle 294 answer for Saturday, 9 April 2022:
The word of the day for 9 April 2022 comprises two vowels.
The word starts with the letter S.
Wordle 294 answer for 9 April 2022 ends with the letter R.
This is used to climb from one level to another - Bonus Hint.
Congratulations to the players who have already solved the Wordle 294 answer for 9 April 2022.
We provide the Wordle word of the day solution every day along with the hints.
The ones who are still trying to solve the word for today are requested to stop reading as we will reveal the final Wordle 294 answer right now.
The Wordle answer for yesterday and today was easy compared to the other days.