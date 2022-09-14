WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature 'Hide Online Status' To Launch Soon; Details Here

The meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp never fails to engage its users and always comes up with new and interesting updates to keep the users hooked to it. This time again WhatsApp has come up with something unique that is likely to make users happy, especially those who want to keep their personal things private on the messaging app.

WhatsApp is all set to roll out its new privacy feature soon. The feature is called 'Hide Online Status'. This privacy feature is currently available to android beta users only. Currently, WhatsApp has already a hide online status option but that doesn't give you a choice to hide your status from specific people only unlike the the upcoming new privacy feature.