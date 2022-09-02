WhatsApp's New Feature: Users Can Send Messages to Themselves; Details Here

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely to launch a new feature soon, which will allow users to send messages to themselves. The new updated feature will be first available to desktop beta users before Android and iOS users can avail it.

According to the feature tracker's report, "One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device." The report further stated, "WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta." WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in beta before rolling it out to the general public.