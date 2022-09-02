WhatsApp's New Feature: Users Can Send Messages to Themselves; Details Here

WhatsApp's New Upcoming Feature Allows Users To Send Messages to Themselves. Check Details Here.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely to launch a new feature soon, which will allow users to send messages to themselves. The new updated feature will be first available to desktop beta users before Android and iOS users can avail it.
According to the feature tracker's report, "One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device." The report further stated, "WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta." WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in beta before rolling it out to the general public.
The main purpose behind this update is to enhance the user experience and keep users hooked to the platform. Besides, this new feature, more beta testers are currently receiving admin delete and status updates within the chat list from WhatsApp. As a result, users will be able to view the status changes directly from the chat list. As per the WhatsApp development tracker, "This feature was previously limited to some lucky beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.17 update, but the rollout is wider now."
The new feature of WhatsApp that will allow users to send messages to themselves, might be extremely useful. This feature can be used to write down and store some important notes, maintain a list of daily to-do's, and keep some important documents and files handy. The feature is built on top of WhatsApp's multi-device support feature.
Once the feature is available to all the users, they will see a new contact labeled as 'You' in their new chat list and then they can send messages, files, and documents to it via linked devices. However, users must note that the new feature of sending messages to themselves will not require a new device.
