WhatsApp Tips: Guide To Convert Your Photos Into WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp photos to stickers feature available on WhatsApp web.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp is an extremely dynamic and useful app that keeps on adding new features. The different new features that are added frequently help to make the chatting and social networking experience for the users more smooth and better. The features are added keeping in mind the convenience of the users and it also makes the app more fun. The Meta-owned instant messaging app already has a huge number of features for the users to access and explore.
The messaging app allows users to share GIFs, doodles, image stickers and animated stickers. Now, WhatsApp will also allow users to create stickers using their own photos. The fun new feature has grabbed the attention of the majority of users as they want to share stickers that are customised. One can create a WhatsApp sticker by using a photo from their gallery.
The feature that allows a person to convert their own photo into a sticker aims to make WhatsApp chats more personalised. However, there are certain important points that all the users need to note.
It is to be noted that creating stickers on WhatsApp using the pictures from your gallery is safe and convenient so the users need not worry.
Here are a few simple steps that the users need to follow to convert their pictures into stickers on the WhatsApp web:
Step 1: First go to any chat windows on the WhatsApp web or WhatsApp for Desktop on your PC.
Step 2: Select a sticker by tapping on the attachment symbol that is denoted by a Paperclip.
Step 3: A File Explorer window will display on your device.
Step 4: Pick any picture of your choice from the window that you want to convert into a WhatsApp sticker.
Step 5: Adjust the corner of the box appearing on the screen and then click on send.
Step 6: Save the sticker by long-pressing on it or by right-clicking.
