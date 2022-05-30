WhatsApp Tips: Guide To Convert Your Photos Into WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp is an extremely dynamic and useful app that keeps on adding new features. The different new features that are added frequently help to make the chatting and social networking experience for the users more smooth and better. The features are added keeping in mind the convenience of the users and it also makes the app more fun. The Meta-owned instant messaging app already has a huge number of features for the users to access and explore.

The messaging app allows users to share GIFs, doodles, image stickers and animated stickers. Now, WhatsApp will also allow users to create stickers using their own photos. The fun new feature has grabbed the attention of the majority of users as they want to share stickers that are customised. One can create a WhatsApp sticker by using a photo from their gallery.