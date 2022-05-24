DigiLocker Services To Be Available on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk

Citizens can now download documents such as PAN card, etc, all on WhatsApp through DigiLocker.
Published:

Download documents on WhatsApp through DigiLocker

|

(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download documents on WhatsApp through DigiLocker</p></div>

In its latest step towards digitization, the Government of India on Monday, 23 May, announced that citizens will now be able to access DigiLocker services on WhatsApp. These services can be accessed through MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

DigiLocker is an online digitization service of the government under its Digital India Initiative.

With this latest development, users will be able to create and authenticate their DigiLocker account, download documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, all on WhatsApp.

"MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services," reads the official press note released by PIB.

Here is the list of documents which citizens can access through DigiLocker on WhatsApp.

  • PAN card

  • Driving License

  • CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

  • Insurance Policy - Two Wheeler

  • Class X Marksheet

  • Class XII Marksheet

  • Insurance Policy Document ( Life and Non life available on digilocker)

How to Use DigiLocker Services and Download Documents on WhatsApp?

In order to use DigiLocker services and download the above mentioned documents on WhatsApp, citizens are required to use the chatbot by sending ‘Namaste or Hi or Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

What is MyGov Helpdesk?

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp, formerly known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk, is a government initiative launched in March 2020, to provide authentic information, and services (like vaccine appointments, certificate download, etc) releated to COVID-19 pandemic.

