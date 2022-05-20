WhatsApp Introduces New Cloud-Based API for Including Businesses of All Sizes

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it will offer free and secure cloud hosting services to any business of any size across the world. The new service has been announced to enhance the experience of people for WhatsApp for business.

The company further states that with the new API, they have cut down start-up time from months to minutes so businesses and developers can quickly and easily access service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customise their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their customers.