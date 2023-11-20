WhatsApp Updates: New Icons for Chat Attachment Menu for Beta Version; Details

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working towards a new update for users. It will have a more modern feel. According to the latest details, users can expect new icons for chat attachments. These icons will be present in a grid arrangement for a better look. Users will find it easier to share what they want to in a conversation. The developers of WhatsApp keep updating the app so that users have a good experience.

Users must go through the latest details about the brand-new update on WhatsApp. As per the details announced by WABetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.70 update, users can access redesigned icons in the chat attachment view. Beta testers who have this update can use new icons like image sharing, contacts, documents, etc.