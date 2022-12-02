WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Search for Messages by Date' Feature for iOS - Check Details

WhatsApp Search for Messages by Date: The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for WhatsApp Beta iOS users called 'Search for Messages by Date.' This feature is quite interesting and will for sure impress the WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp's 'search for messages by date' feature allows users to find all conversations on a particular date by just selecting the year and month. For example, if you want to search messages for the month of October in the chat box, all you have to do is, select October month and year 2022, all messages sent in this month will pop up on your screen.

The purpose of introducing this feature is to save the time of users if they want to check out messages sent on a particular date. As of now, the 'search for messages by date' feature is compatible for WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77.