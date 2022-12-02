WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Search for Messages by Date' Feature for iOS - Check Details

WhatsApp rolls out a new feature for iOS users - Search for messages by date. Check out details here.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp Search for Messages by Date: The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for WhatsApp Beta iOS users called 'Search for Messages by Date.' This feature is quite interesting and will for sure impress the WhatsApp users.
WhatsApp's 'search for messages by date' feature allows users to find all conversations on a particular date by just selecting the year and month. For example, if you want to search messages for the month of October in the chat box, all you have to do is, select October month and year 2022, all messages sent in this month will pop up on your screen.
The purpose of introducing this feature is to save the time of users if they want to check out messages sent on a particular date. As of now, the 'search for messages by date' feature is compatible for WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77.
According to Wabetainfo, With this feature, it will be easier for users to jump to a certain date within a conversation. In reality, this feature was under development two years ago but WhatsApp only recently returned to develop it again.
Today, after releasing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update on the TestFlight app, some beta testers can finally use this feature in their chats and groups.
Follow the below-mentioned steps if you want to check the 'Search for Messages by Date' feature on your WhatsApp.
Open your WhatsApp application.
Open any conversation and click on the search bar.
If you see a calendar icon, this means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp.
If there is no calendar icon, wait for the updates.
Steps to check 'Search for Messages by Date'
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)