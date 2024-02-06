WhatsApp To Introduce 'Favorite Contact' Feature Soon; Details Here

WhatsApp to roll out favorite contact feature
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is gearing up to roll out its new feature for quick calling to a favorite person. This new feature is termed 'favorite contacts,' which allows users to set some of their contacts as favorites so that they can call them quickly on iOS. WhatsApp constantly works on improving the calling experience for its users. And now, it is expected to double down on this by adding a new feature of 'favorite contact'. This way, users won't have to dig deep and find the contacts of people they interact with on a day-to-day basis.
Favourite contacts will appear at the top of the calls tap so a phone call is always just one tap away. This feature is designed to enhance overall accessibility by incorporating a quick and intuitive shortcut for quickly calling favorite contacts directly from the calls tab. This new feature is surely going to make it easier to make calls to people whom the users are in contact with frequently, and this saves multiple steps that are needed to call someone, requiring just a single tap.
In addition, WhatsApp is in the process of developing a chat lock feature for its web client. This development is expected to come in handy for users who rely on the web client for managing their WhatsApp conversations.
By allowing users to set favorite contacts at the top of the calls tab, WhatsApp ensures that important contacts are front and center in the calling interface. The one-tap calling ability ensures that the entire WhatsApp calling experience becomes efficient and convenient. Users will likely be able to select from voice or video calls when they tap on a favorite contact.
