How To Backup WhatsApp Photos To Google Photos On Android & iPhone

WhatsApp users can go to settings and chat backups of their account where they will be able to see the MB or GB of WhatsApp data backed up to their cloud account. Right above that users will see the message, “Back up your chats and media to your Google account’s storage. You can restore them on a new phone after you download WhatsApp on it.” The Android beta version 2.24.3.21 of WhatsApp is showing these new changes for backed up storage.
The possibility to use visual media while chatting with friends is one of the main reasons applications like WhatsApp represent a massive improvement on earlier chat systems. It is very convenient to have all the media files including high-resolution images saved to the cloud, so that they remain safe even if the phone is lost or damaged. Transfers must be frequent and automated, so that the users have their complete WhatsApp history at his disposal at every moment.
Thus, it is essential to ensure that all the photos users share and receive on WhatsApp conversations can be properly backed up. It is also very important to make sure they are all available whenever the users need them.
How To Sync WhatsApp Photos To Google Photos?
Android being Google’s native mobile operating system, so transferring photos from Android can be accomplished straightforwardly. Just by enabling automatic synchronization of the image folder in WhatsApp and the Google Photos account. Then users will need to adjust some settings as well
• Users need to open their Google Photo app and look for the options menu, then select Device folder and pick WhatsApp.
• On this screen, users can activate the option ‘Backup & Sync’ by moving the slider button next to it.
• Once user toggle this slider, they will ensure that photos are saved to the cloud as soon as they receive them on their phone and available whenever you need them.
