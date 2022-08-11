WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature: Screenshot Option for View Once Messages Blocked

The Meta owned social media platform, WhatsApp never fails to impress its users, especially with its privacy features. This time WhatsApp has come up with a few more privacy features among which one of the feature restricts users from capturing screenshots of 'View Once Messages'.

Readers must know that the view once option allows users to send photos, videos, and other messages just once and after the recepient has read the message, it gets disappeared automatically. However, some users find the feature useless because they were still able to take screenshots of disappearing messages. Looks like WhatsApp took the criticism seriously and therefore they are about to add a new option to the view once messages that won't allow people to click screenshots of the messages before they disappear. The main reason behind this feature is to offer more privacy and security and also keep users hooked to the platform.