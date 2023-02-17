WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature To Share Up to 100 Photos & Videos All at Once

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature To Share Up to 100 Photos & Videos All at Once

WhatsApp's new 'Share Up to 100 Media' feature allows you to send more 30 images & videos. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

WhatsApp now allows users to share up to 100 photos and videos in one go. Check details.

(Photo: iStock)

The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform is adding new features almost everyday to keep its dedicated users hooked to the platform. One of the latest feature that has been doing rounds on the internet is increase in the limit of number of photos and videos being shared on WhatsApp.

Earlier, WhatsApp was restricted to sharing only 30 photos and videos in one go. But now the users would be able to share at least 100 images and videos all at once.

Latest Features of WhatsApp

Besides, the features mentioned above, WhatsApp has added some more interesting features for users including:

  • Adding captions while sending documents

  • Retaining the original quality of pictures while sharing on WhatsApp without losing pixels and resolution

  • Adding longer group subjects and descriptions

  • Creating personal avatars

  • Video and photo shortcut

  • Kept messages feature

Check this space regularly to stay updated with the latest features of WhatsApp.

Steps To Enable and Use the "Share Up to 100 Media' Feature

  • Update to the latest version of WhatsApp

  • Open any of your chats

  • Send any media files like videos or photos and see the exact number that you can share at once

  • If this feature is available on your device, you should be able to share more than 30 videos and photos in one go. Otherwise wait for the future update

WhatsApp rolls out Share up to 100 media feature. Check details here.

According to Wabetainfo,"The ability to share up to 100 media is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight. It is also rolling out to even more users over the coming days."

