WhatsApp To Introduce New Features Like Calling Shortcut, Pinned Message Soon

WhatsApp keeps updating its features and makes it more user-friendly and advanced in comparison to other social media apps and it has been quite successful in impressing the users worldwide.

Some of the newly introduced features are already available in a few popular messaging apps. This time meta-owned tech giant has rolled out some beta updates to the app after repetitive requests. The features will be enjoyed first by the users who have signed up for WhatsApp beta updates on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

WhatsApp has also fixed an issue with the iOS app where users couldn’t change the list of persons who could view their last seen status. As per the latest report by WaBetaInfo, beta updates bring several new features like including a Document banner, Calling Shortcuts, and Pinned messages. Let's know about all these latest features in detail.