WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature To Follow Celebs: What Is It & How To Use?

WhatsApp Channels Feature To Follow Celebrities: The meta owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp amazes its users everyday with its new features and updates. The main idea behind these frequent WhatsApp updates is to keep the users hooked onto the platform.

A new feature called WhatsApp Channels is the new talk of the town. The channels feature is a one way broadcast tool, that will allow users to get recent updates from their favorite people like celebrities, and organizations.

The WhatsApp Channels feature has been launched in India, and almost 150 other countries. In India you can already follow famous superstars like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and many other via the channels.