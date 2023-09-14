WhatsApp Rolls Out Channels Feature To Follow Celebs: What Is It & How To Use?

WhatsApp Channels Feature Launched for Users To Follow Celebrities.
WhatsApp Channels Feature To Follow Celebrities: The meta owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp amazes its users everyday with its new features and updates. The main idea behind these frequent WhatsApp updates is to keep the users hooked onto the platform.
A new feature called WhatsApp Channels is the new talk of the town. The channels feature is a one way broadcast tool, that will allow users to get recent updates from their favorite people like celebrities, and organizations.
The WhatsApp Channels feature has been launched in India, and almost 150 other countries. In India you can already follow famous superstars like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and many other via the channels.
WhatsApp Channels feature has been introduced for users to stay updated about their favourite cricketers, actors, artists, and other well known personalities.
As stated by the platform, WhatsApp Channels is the private broadcast service available to the users. While using the channels, you do not need to worry about your privacy because your name and profile picture will not be visible to other followers or admins of the channels. The entire channel history will be retained for only a month, after which it will be automatically deleted.
Currently, only celebrities and famous personalities can create the WhatsApp channels. However, soon everyone will be able to create their own channels, and the identity will remain confidential.
According to an official statement released by WhatsApp, "We’re building Channels in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow - separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities."
Here are some easy steps to follow, if you want to use the WhatsApp channels feature.
Update your WhatsApp application to the most recent version.
Open the application.
On the bottom of the app, you will see a new tab 'Updates'.
Click on the updates tab, and a list of channels will be visible to you. You can check the profile of any of these channels, and follow them if you wish.
In case you want to follow a channel, click on the plus icon.
To share a reaction on any channel, long press on the message.
