WhatsApp Communities: An Easy Guide on How To Create a Community on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Communities: Follow the steps mentioned below to create a Community on WhatsApp.
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp had introduced a new feature called WhatsApp Communities last year. The main purpose behind the WhatsApp communities feature is to allow people from different communities like your workplace colleagues, parents at school, neighbours, etc to connect under one umbrella via different groups.
At least 100 groups can be created under one WhatsApp community, and the community admins can send and receive messages from all the community members.
Here are a few easy steps on how to create a WhatsApp community.
Follow the steps mentioned below to create a WhatsApp Community on both iOS and Android.
Open your WhatsApp application.
Go to the 'WhatsApp Communities' tab.
Click on the 'New Community' option.
Choose a community name, icon, and write a brief description. The description provides an idea to the members about what the community is about.
You can click a new picture for community icon or upload it from your photo gallery. Once the icon is set, click on create.
You can then make different groups within this community and add members in each group.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Forward to a New Group.'
Currently, this feature is compatible to only iOS 23.17.81, but soon, other users may be able to use this feature by updating their WhatsApp application. The WhatsApp Forward To a New Group feature is a new shortcut to create groups while forwarding messages.
According to WaBetaInfo, "With this shortcut, WhatsApp aims to provide users with a new feature to help them save time to allow them to create groups when they see a particular message that inspires them to connect with specific contacts in a single place."
