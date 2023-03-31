WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Create Newsletters: Check Important Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Create Newsletters: Check Important Details

Saima Andrabi
Tech News
(Photo: iStock)

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on bringing a new feature to the application that will allow users to create newsletters.

Currently, the WhatsApp Newsletter feature is underdevelopment and will not be available to the beta testers. The private newsletter tool by WhatsApp would be advantageous to WhatsApp business and others who would be allowed to create and send newsletters directly through WhatsApp.

What Is WhatsApp Private Newsletter Tool and How To Use It?

According to WABetaInfo," The Private Newsletter Tool is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers. Through this feature It will be possible to create a broadcast chat that people can subscribe to.

A newsletter needs a name and a description. However, we do not exclude that this section may not be completed due to potential missing fields, such as the ability to choose a username for the newsletter. After creating a newsletter, it will be visible within the status tab and other people can join it by using a newsletter invite link or entering the username within WhatsApp, WABetaInfo stated.

Users must keep in mind that the WhatsApp newsletter feature is completely optional. People can either join a newsletter or not depending upon their choice. Also, WhatsApp will not suggest any algorithmic recommendations to users regarding the newsletters.

Additionally, as this function is only an extension of private messaging and stands apart from your chats, which will still be end-to-end encrypted, it doesn't switch to a social network.

