WhatsApp Rolls Out a HD Photos Feature To Share Better Quality Pictures; Details

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has been working from quite a long time now on HD photos feature that allows users to share good quality images by retaining their original dimensions. This feature has been rolled out now and aims to improve image quality.

Generally, when users share photos on the WhatsApp, the image quality is reduced due to change in the pixels and dimensions. However, now the new HD feature will solve this issue.

The WhatsApp HD Photo feature is unavailable to all the users. However, beta testers may soon be able to access this feature to manage the image quality.