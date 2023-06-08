WhatsApp Rolls Out a HD Photos Feature To Share Better Quality Pictures; Details

WhatsApp will soon allow users to share HD quality pictures on Android and iOS. Read details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has been working from quite a long time now on HD photos feature that allows users to share good quality images by retaining their original dimensions. This feature has been rolled out now and aims to improve image quality.
Generally, when users share photos on the WhatsApp, the image quality is reduced due to change in the pixels and dimensions. However, now the new HD feature will solve this issue.
The WhatsApp HD Photo feature is unavailable to all the users. However, beta testers may soon be able to access this feature to manage the image quality.
While using the WhatsApp's HD Photo feature, users will be given two options to choose - Standard Quality and HD Quality. Before sending the pictures, the users have to choose the HD quality option if they want to preserve the image quality. Once the recipient gets the image shared via HD quality feature, the picture will be labelled as HD. Users must note down that the HD Photo feature only improves the image quality but does not retain the original quality because light compression is still applicable to this new feature.
The WhatsApp HD Photo feature is only applied to images shared within conversations. This means that this feature can not be used while sharing the status images. Also, the HD feature is not applicable to videos unless shared as a document.
According to WaBetaInfo,"The ability to send HD photos is rolling out to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks."
