WhatsApp Voice Update: How to Post Voice Message On WhatsApp Status

Know how to upload voice messages as status on WhatsApp
(Photo: Altered by The Quint.)
WhatsApp keeps working on its features to make the app more user-friendly and simple to use. WhatsApp has come with various new features in recent years. Just like on Instagram, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to post voice notes as status updates. And this article will help you know how can you do it.
As per reports, users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day thus this feature can make the task easier and help people send messages to various contacts in one click. Meta, the owner of WhatsApp decided to roll out the new voice status feature.
Users can now choose to see the voice status and use WhatsApp's private audio selection feature. Previously, the user could manually set who could see the status but now the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses.
Open the WhatsApp app on your phone
Go to the ‘Status’ page
Tap on the pencil icon that is situated on the bottom right of the screen
Then choose which contacts can see or hear your status
Click on the paint palette icon to change the background color
Tap and hold down the microphone icon on the screen
Speak your message as the message gets recorded
Confirm that you want to upload your message