WhatsApp Voice Update: How to Post Voice Message On WhatsApp Status

There's a new WhatsApp Voice Update. You can now post a voice message as status update, check how
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Know how to upload voice messages as status on WhatsApp

(Photo: Altered by The Quint.)

WhatsApp keeps working on its features to make the app more user-friendly and simple to use. WhatsApp has come with various new features in recent years. Just like on Instagram, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to post voice notes as status updates. And this article will help you know how can you do it.

As per reports, users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day thus this feature can make the task easier and help people send messages to various contacts in one click. Meta, the owner of WhatsApp decided to roll out the new voice status feature.

Users can now choose to see the voice status and use WhatsApp's private audio selection feature. Previously, the user could manually set who could see the status but now the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses.

How to Post Your Voice As a Status Update On WhatsApp?

  • Open the WhatsApp app on your phone

  • Go to the ‘Status’ page

  • Tap on the pencil icon that is situated on the bottom right of the screen

  • Then choose which contacts can see or hear your status

  • Click on the paint palette icon to change the background color

  • Tap and hold down the microphone icon on the screen

  • Speak your message as the message gets recorded

  • Confirm that you want to upload your message

